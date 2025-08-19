BJD accuses vote discrepancies in Odisha polls, warns EC of hitting streets

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Amar Patnaik on Tuesday accused the Election Commission (EC) of ignoring serious discrepancies in votes polled and counted during last year's Odisha elections, alleging its approach was "my way or the highway" and warning that it is ready to take to the streets.

Addressing a press conference shortly after meeting EC officials, Patnaik warned that since the poll body continues to brush aside concerns and ask parties to "go to court", the BJD will not confine itself to legal remedies and is prepared to take to the streets in protest.

"The Commission insists that whatever it is doing is right, and if anything goes wrong, they blame political parties or their booth agents," Patnaik said.

"The Election Commission takes the 'my way or highway' approach, which is unacceptable to us, and we will take to the streets of Odisha if needed," he said.

The BJD said it will move the Odisha High Court after its repeated requests since December 2024 failed to yield Form 17C, the statutory record of booth-wise voting.

Patnaik said the absence of this data raises questions about "gross discrepancies" between polled and counted votes, which the Commission has so far not explained with evidence.

Citing "unusual jumps" in turnout, he pointed out that in 50 per cent of Odisha's constituencies, polling percentages rose between 15 and 30 per cent after 5 pm, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's Keonjhar seat recording a 30 per cent spike, and 10 per cent of it after 11.45 pm.

Patnaik reiterated demands for a process audit of the electoral system, 100 per cent VVPAT-EVM matching and timely supply of Form 17C. He cautioned that hurried deletions during electoral roll revisions risk disenfranchising genuine voters.

"People of Odisha expect fairness and transparency. If the Election Commission continues with perfunctory replies instead of addressing discrepancies, we will not only pursue legal remedies but also take to the streets," he declared. PTI UZM KSS KSS