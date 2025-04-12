BJD alleges rise in Maoist activities in Odisha's mineral-rich districts

Bhubaneswar, Apr 12 (PTI) Opposition BJD on Saturday alleged that there has been a rise in Maoist activities in Odisha's mineral-rich districts of Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Keonjhar.

The claim was made by former minister Priti Ranjan Ghadai at a press conference in the BJD's state headquarters Sankha Bhawan.

"Over the past few months, media reports have consistently highlighted this issue. Armed Maoists are reportedly moving around, recruiting people from local areas and forcefully collecting money," Ghadai alleged.

BJD's allegation is in contradiction with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's claim that there has been a substantial decline in Naxal activities in the state.

Majhi, in a reply to a question in the assembly recently, had said that around 120 Maoists are currently active in the state.

"The government aims to make Odisha Maoist-free by 2026," the chief minister had said.

However, the BJD leader raised concerns over the state's internal security.

"With the internal law and order situation deteriorating, both the Odisha Police and the Home Department have failed to take effective measures," Ghadai alleged.

He claimed that it was due to the various steps taken by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik that Odisha was declared "Maoist-free" in 2013.

"It is unfortunate and concerning that Maoist activities have resurged after 11-12 years," he said.

Ghadai said that Maoist activities not only threaten the state's internal security but may also deter investments and hinder the state's development.

He said that Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Keonjhar are areas where major investment proposals have been planned.

"If law and order deteriorate, investors may shy away from these areas," he said.

Noting that Maoist activities were a serious concern and should not be taken lightly, Ghadai also remarked that the "double-engine" government, which came to power with many promises, is now failing to ensure the safety of common people.

The state government must clearly explain to the public what steps have been taken and what plans are in place to suppress Maoist activities, he added.