BJD asks Centre to issue 'stop-work' order on Polavaram project till tribal concerns are addressed

Bhubaneswar, Aug 20 (PTI) Claiming that the Polavaram project in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh "poses an existential threat" to tribals in Odisha's Malkangiri district, opposition BJD on Wednesday asked the Centre to immediately issue a "stop-work" order on construction of the project till basic issues are resolved.

A delegation of the regional party, which has been strongly opposing the "unilateral" design change of the Polavaram project by the AP government, had a detailed discussion with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil and also met the Chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC) at New Delhi.

During both meetings, the delegation vehemently raised the serious and unresolved concerns of Odisha, especially relating to the severe submergence impact of the Polavaram project on Malkangiri district, which threatens the lives, lands, and livelihoods of thousands of tribal people, including Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra told PTI over phone.

Mishra said the delegation reminded the Jal Shakti Ministry that they had a previous meeting on the matter in December last year with the CWC, which had resulted in assurances of concrete action to address Odisha's apprehensions. However, despite repeated reminders, no substantial step has been taken to safeguard the interests of Odisha, and the minutes from the meeting held on August 28, 2024 have been the only official communication received so far, he said.

Expressing deep disappointment, the delegation maintained that the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the CWC have "failed" to act in line with the directives of the Supreme Court (orders dated 06.09.2022 and 07.12.2022) which had categorically stated that the Ministry and CWC must play a pioneering role in engaging all stakeholders and reviewing technical, environmental, and displacement concerns arising from the Polavaram Project.

Mishra said the recent sanction of Rs 17,936 crore by the Centre for the project's completion has further escalated fears of displacement and ecological damage without Odisha's consent or due consultation.

Earlier, on February 28, 2025, the Polavaram Action Committee, comprising the affected tribal communities from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, had also unanimously opposed the continued unilateral execution of the project, expressing deep anguish over the lack of empathy and responsiveness from the concerned authorities.

Among the major demands, the BJD delegation sought immediate clarification on the unilateral revision of design flood discharge from 36 lakh to 50 lakh cusecs without stakeholder consultation, fresh studies on backwater impact, especially in light of IIT Roorkee's findings, and a technical review of the proposed embankments at Motu.

The BJD also demanded involvement of neutral and independent agencies (both national and international) to assess backwater impacts, stakeholder consultation including affected tribal communities, as mandated by the Supreme Court, high-level meeting of all stakeholder chief ministers to build consensus and cooperation, stop-work order on the Polavaram Project until Odisha's concerns are addressed, halt to any alterations to the original project design, including the unauthorized Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project and others.

"The BJD leadership strongly urges the Union Government and the Central Water Commission to act in the spirit of cooperative federalism, uphold constitutional obligations, and ensure justice for the tribal communities of Odisha, who are facing existential threats due to the arbitrary expansion and unregulated implementation of the Polavaram Project," Mishra said.

The BJD leader said that it is not just a regional concern, but a matter of human rights, environmental justice, and federal integrity. PTI AAM AAM RG