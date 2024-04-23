BJD, BJP fighting 'fixed match' in Odisha: Congress's Srikant Jena

Bhubaneswar, Apr 23 (PTI) Though the BJP and BJD are fighting against each other, people know that it is a "fixed match", senior Congress leader Srikant Jena claimed on Tuesday.

Jena, a former Union minister who is fighting the election from Balasore, alleged that farmers of the country were suffering and unemployment was rising.

"BJD and BJP have entered into an understanding, and they have been exposed. Even before the elections, people know that the match is fixed," he alleged.

He claimed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has failed to keep its promises on providing jobs.

Jena said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who ruled Odisha for 25 years, has made the state "number 1 in poverty, unemployment and migration".

"The per-capita income of the people of Odisha is the lowest in the entire country," he claimed.

"On the other hand, a few corporates have been allowed to loot precious mineral resources from Odisha," he alleged.

Jena said many developmental works were taken up in Balasore when he was its MP from 2009 to 2014.

"Nothing happened from 2014 to 2024, except the inauguration of a marine police station. A software technology park was established in Balasore, but it has not become operational due to the apathy of both the state and the Centre," he added. PTI BBM AAM AAM SOM