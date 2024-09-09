BJD, BJP in war of words over claiming credit for I-T centres in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 9 (PTI) The ruling BJP and the Opposition BJD on Monday engaged in a war of words while claiming credit for the establishment of new I-T operation centres and a semiconductor unit in Odisha.

While several Opposition BJD leaders ridiculed the state’s BJP government accusing it of taking credit for the good work of former chief minister Naveen Naveen Patnaik, particularly in the I-T and semiconductor sectors, the BJP alleged that the previous government was known for only “signing MoUs”.

In separate posts on X, BJD leaders Sasmit Patra, T K Behera, Bhrugu Baxipatra and Lekhashri Samantsinghar claimed that Odisha became a thriving I-T hub during the previous BJD government, while the new regime is simply busy “cutting ribbons”.

The BJD leader's comments came with reference to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurating operation centres of four I-T companies- Chubb Business Services, Integreon Managed Solutions, Bourntec Solutions, and Secuodsoft Technologies on Friday.

The CM had also on the same day attended the groundbreaking ceremony for "India’s first" silicon carbide manufacturing facility to be set up by RIR Power Electronics Ltd.

Odisha’s Industries Minister Sampad Swain rejected the BJD leader’s allegation and claimed that the BJP government during the last two months took initiatives due to which the companies established their projects.

“It is natural that whoever implements the project, gets the credit. The BJD government was all along busy in MoU-signing and not implementing them which the BJP government has done in two-month time,” the minister said.

However, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra in a post on X said: “Under the dynamic leadership of Shri Naveen Patnaik, Odisha transformed into a thriving I-T hub.

"From pioneering incentives for semiconductor investments to conducting global roadshows that brought industry giants to Odisha, every step was meticulously planned. Yet, the new government is busy cutting ribbons and claiming the success of these initiatives. Odisha knows the truth—real progress comes from vision and hard work, not from taking shortcuts to fame!.

Behera, the former Electronics and I-T Minister, said Odisha’s I-T and semiconductor sectors saw unprecedented growth with MoUs signed with global giants like IBM, Cognizant, and RIR under Naveen Patnaik’s leadership.

"Several projects were ready for inauguration, but the Model Code of Conduct halted their operation. Now, the new government is just cutting ribbons for the projects which are BJD’s achievements. Time for them to come up with original plans instead of taking credit for work done by the BJD government," Behera said.

Another senior BJD leader Bhrugu Baxipatra said Odisha became the first state to offer a 25 per cent subsidy on semiconductor investments under Patnaik’s leadership and from IBM to RIR, the I-T boom in the state is a result of BJD’s strategic planning and 'Make In Odisha' road shows.

“The new government is just cutting ribbons on projects that the BJD Govt worked hard to bring. The people of Odisha are not fooled. They know who really worked for them!” Baxipatra said.

Samantsinghar said the previous BJD government approved four major semiconductor projects for Odisha and sent them to the central government for clearance.

"What is their status now? Has the new Odisha government even bothered to follow up? Have these proposals been diverted elsewhere, or are they still pending? The people of Odisha deserve answers! Stop the ribbon-cutting politics and start delivering results," she posted on X handle.