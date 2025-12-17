BJD, BJP spar over Delhi bungalow allotted to Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Dec 17 (PTI) Odisha’s opposition BJD and the ruling BJP on Wednesday traded charges over the allotment of a bungalow to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the national capital, with the regional party alleging political control from Delhi and the BJP dismissing the charge as "electoral frustration".

Both parties held separate press conferences during the day to counter each other over the allotment of a bungalow at 2, Teen Murti Lane in New Delhi for the CM.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty alleged that Majhi is the first chief minister of Odisha since the formation of the state to be allotted a house in Delhi, and claimed that the move would entail additional expenditure on maintenance and security.

"The state already has Odisha Bhavan, Odisha Niwas and Odisha Sadan in the national capital. Despite these facilities, the chief minister has opted for a lavish VIP bungalow," Mohanty said, adding that former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who held office for 24 years, never made such an arrangement and maintained a simple lifestyle.

He further alleged that the decision reflected attempts by "leaders sitting in Delhi" to control Odisha’s administration, and claimed that the state had seen no development over the past 18 months.

The BJD leader also criticised the state police’s Special Branch for seeking approval to deploy a platoon of armed personnel from Odisha to provide security to the chief minister at his Delhi residence.

"As per protocol, Delhi Police handles security of visiting chief ministers. Does the Odisha CM lack confidence in the Delhi Police?" Mohanty asked, claiming the move would burden the state exchequer.

Rejecting the allegations, BJP general secretary Biranchi Narayan Tripathy said the bungalow was allotted solely to facilitate the chief minister’s official work in Delhi and ensure better coordination with the Centre.

"The bungalow has been allotted to help the chief minister carry forward Odisha’s development during his official visits to the national capital," Tripathy told reporters.

He said several chief ministers, including those of Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, have official residences in Delhi.

Tripathy said Naveen Patnaik used to stay at his ancestral house in Delhi and therefore did not require a separate official residence, a facility Majhi does not have.

"The BJD is a fading party, and leaders from panchayat to Parliament levels are quitting it to join the BJP. Out of frustration, the BJD is making a non-issue out of the bungalow allotment," he said.

Sources said the bungalow was allotted in view of the construction of a new Odisha Bhavan in the Chanakyapuri area following the demolition of the old building last year.

The state government will pay the prescribed licence fee to the Directorate of Estates for the accommodation, they said.

Since the demolition of Odisha Bhavan, the chief minister had been staying at a hotel during his visits to New Delhi, the sources added. PTI AAM AAM MNB