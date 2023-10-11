BJD, BJP war of words over NH project implementation in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 11 (PTI) The ruling BJD and opposition BJP on Wednesday targeted each other over delay in implementation of several national highway projects in Odisha.

While the BJD threatened to hit the streets protesting the Centre’s negligence towards several NH projects, the BJP blamed the state government and accused it of non-cooperation.

Both the parties held separate press conferences during the day and blamed each other over NH project delays.

Addressing a press conference, BJD spokespersons Lenin Mohanty and Shreemayee Mishra alleged that though the state government moved the Centre for early completion of projects, the elected BJP MPs remained silent.

"What our BJP MPs and Union ministers are doing for Odisha? They have ignored the interest of Odia people who elected them in 2019 Lok Sabha elections," Mishra alleged.

BJD’s press conference apparently came in wake of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s meeting with his cabinet colleague for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during the day.

"Today, I discussed with the Union Minister of Road Transportation and Highways @nitin_gadkari about the major national highway projects being implemented in Odisha. In two packages under NH-55, the progress of under construction Cuttack-Angul highway, Angul-Sambalpur section, Talcher to Kamakshyanagar bypass under NH-53, Sambalpur Ring Road, Odisha Coastal Highway and Capital Region Ring Road were discussed," Pradhan said in a X post.

However, the BJD leaders blamed the BJP MPs and Union ministers for not exerting pressure on the Centre.

There has been tremendous delay in Cuttack-Sambalpur National Highway project and people of Odisha are suffering. It is the lifeline between western Odisha and coastal Odisha. Many people are killed due to bad road condition. This highway needs be completed at the earliest, BJD leaders said.

They also alleged that despite all support from the state government, there has been no progress on the Coastal Highway project of Odisha.

"This road was expected to transform the coastal region. However, there is no such development," the BJD said, adding that Bhubaneswar Ring Road was not progressing despite the state government giving all requisite clearances.

The BJP, on the other hand, rejected the allegation and instead blamed the BJD government for the delay of NH projects.

"The BJD government did not approve land acquisition, forest clearance and other associated works required for NH projects," claimed BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal.

Biswal also alleged that the state government frequently changes the alignment of the coastal highway project leading to unnecessary delay. PTI AAM AAM MNB