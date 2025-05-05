BJD claims minor tribal girls unsafe in state-run schools in Odisha, seeks NCST intervention

Bhubaneswar, May 5 (PTI) Opposition BJD in Odisha on Monday alleged that minor tribal girls were unsafe in state-run residential schools, and sought the intervention of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

A delegation of the party also submitted a memorandum at the regional office of the commission at Nayapalli here.

“It is deeply distressing that despite the state having a chief minister from the tribal community, incidents of rape and atrocities against tribal girls continue to occur unabated. These incidents are repeatedly reported in the media, yet there appears to be no serious remedial or punitive action from the state government. On the contrary, it seems efforts are being made to shield the perpetrators rather than ensure justice,” the BJD said in the memorandum.

It pointed out that since July, 2024, at least 26 students have tragically died in such state-run schools.

Referring to the alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl at Guneiguda ST & SC Girls’ Hostel in Koraput district, the BJD said its team visited the site of the incident on May 3.

"Recognising the gravity of the situation, the team met with the victim and her family, conveyed their heartfelt condolences, and assured them of the party's commitment to ensuring that justice is served swiftly and effectively," it said.