BJD claims Odisha economy in reverse direction, GSDP growth rate higher under its regime

Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (PTI) Opposition BJD on Thursday expressed concern over the “declining” trajectory of Odisha's economy under the BJP-led government , as it claimed that the GSDP growth rate was 9.6 per cent during its regime, which has come down to 7.9 per cent now.

The regional party alleged that despite the much-touted "double engine" model, the state's growth has faltered, failing to match the robust performance achieved during the previous regime.

“This reversal not only undermines Odisha's potential but also highlights the BJP's inability to deliver on promises of accelerated development,” BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said in a statement.

Mohanty said that under the BJD government, Odisha's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth reached impressive heights, peaking at 16 per cent in 2022-23—a testament to effective policies in agriculture, industry, and infrastructure. Even in its last full year, the BJD administration delivered a solid 9.6 per cent GSDP growth rate.

“In stark contrast, the BJP's first year in power saw growth slump to 7.2 per cent, with the second year marginally improving to 7.9 per cent. After two years of BJP rule, the "double engine" government has not even approached the 9.6 per cent benchmark set by BJD, let alone surpassed it,” Mohanty said.

The BJD leader said the neighbouring states like Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal have achieved GSDP growth rates of 14-16 per cent.

“While these states surge ahead, Odisha's economy appears to be moving in reverse, losing momentum and competitive edge,” Mohanty said.

The opposition party also expressed concern over fiscal “mismanagement”.

“In just two budgets under the BJP, Odisha's debt burden has ballooned by Rs 91,000 crore, eroding the state's financial stability. The fiscal deficit has widened from 1.7 per cent to 3.5 per cent, and the primary deficit has jumped from 1.1 per cent to 2.9 per cent. This reckless borrowing risks saddling future generations with unsustainable liabilities, all while essential sectors like agriculture and health see inadequate implementation,” the BJD said.

The BJD noted that the decline is evident in national rankings as well. Odisha's position in NITI Aayog's Export Index has slipped from 11th in 2022 to 15th in 2024, reflecting a loss in export competitiveness. Similarly, the state's rank in the National Startup Ranking has plummeted from 6th in 2022 to 20th in 2025, stifling innovation and entrepreneurship that thrived under BJD's supportive ecosystem.

The BJD calls on the BJP government to urgently address these setbacks and prioritise people-centric policies over political rhetoric.