BJD, Cong defaming Odisha for political gains: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Aug 5 (PTI) Odisha Law Minister and senior BJP leader Prithiviraj Harichandan on Tuesday accused the opposition BJD and the Congress of defaming Odisha for political gains.

Harichandan made the remarks while replying to a question on the opposition parties prolonging their agitation over the state’s law and order situation, particularly crimes against women.

“Both the BJD and the Congress have been feeling like a fish out of water for being driven out of power by the people of Odisha. Therefore, they are making all efforts to defame Odisha,” Harichandan told reporters here.

“If you compare the law and order situation and crime rate of previous years, the scenario has improved a lot during the last one year. Both the opposition parties are running a false propaganda against the state, spreading lies by highlighting untrue incidents,” he asserted.

The law minister claimed that there has been a substantial decline in crimes against women, too.

Attacking the Congress, Harichandan said: “Rahul Gandhi is defaming the country at the national level and here, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das is doing the same. We are ready for a debate. Let the opposition come forward,” he said.

Responding to Harichandan, senior BJD MLA Ganeswar Behera said: “We accept the challenge of the law minister. Let him come with his data, and we will highlight how every woman in the state feels unsafe now.” PTI AAM RBT