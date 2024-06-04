BJD congratulates BJP over its success in Odisha elections

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) The Biju Janata Dal on Tuesday congratulated the BJP for its success in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state and thanked the people of Odisha for allowing the regional party to serve them.

BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra, Manas R Mangaraj and MP Sulatra Deo in a joint press conference said that the regional party was indebted to the people of Odisha for allowing it to serve the state for uninterrupted 24 years.

"We are grateful to the people of Odisha for blessing us for 24 years to serve them. We are thankful to the people. We are also indebted to the people for having blessed us in this election also. The party has got about 40 per cent vote share though it is less by three per cent from the previous elections," Patra said.

Stating that a slight decline in vote share made a difference in the number of seats, Patra said: "The party has got about 50 seats. We will work as per the wishes of the people in coming days," he said.

The BJP has won 43 seats and was leading in 35 constituencies in the 147-member Odisha Assembly.

The BJP has won two Lok Sabha seats and was leading in 17 other LS seats. Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in Odisha. PTI AAM AAM RG