BJD, Congress demonstrate near Odisha assembly

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (PTI) The opposition BJD and Congress held demonstrations near the Odisha assembly on Tuesday, alleging that the BJP government in the state has curtailed the powers of elected panchayat representatives and was not taking action over the fertiliser crisis prevailing in the state.

Thousands of BJD activists gathered at Mahatma Gandhi Marg and attempted to march to the assembly building, demanding a rollback of the decision to empower officers of the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institution, curtailing the rights of elected representatives.

They broke through two barricades, which were set up by the authorities to stop them, prompting the police to use water cannons. Soon, a scuffle broke out as police tried to detain the agitators.

Following a brief standoff, the situation was brought under control as the agitators were picked up by the police in waiting vehicles.

"The BJP government is all set to destroy the panchayat system of the state. The government, in a recent decision, has increased the financial power of officers, thus demeaning the powers of the elected representatives. We are demanding a rollback of the decision," said Prasanna Acharya, the BJD's deputy leader in the assembly.

Later, the state Congress's farmers' wing also attempted to gherao the assembly, alleging that the government was not taking steps to resolve the fertiliser crisis in the state.

Members of the Kisan Congress gathered at the Master Canteen and began a march to the assembly. As the police stopped them, they sat on a dharna on the main road near the assembly complex.

Police removed them a while later after detaining some of the demonstrators.

Odisha Kisan Congress president Abhay Sahu alleged that large-scale corruption was happening over the distribution of fertilisers in the state.

"Farmers are queuing up outside fertiliser depots overnight but are unable to get their share. They are forced to buy fertilisers at a much higher price due to black marketing," he alleged.