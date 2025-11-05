BJD, Congress lodge complaint with ECI accusing BJP of violating MCC in Nuapada bypoll

Bhubaneswar, Nov 5 (PTI) The BJD and Congress on Wednesday lodged complaints with the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing the ruling BJP of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Nuapada bypoll by engaging children in campaign and distributing sarees among women voters.

The BJD submitted a memorandum to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) alleging that minor children, including girls, have been deliberately used by BJP candidate Jay Dholakia during the election campaign.

"The BJP used children while campaigning at Khutaban Bhera gram panchayat in the Nuapada Assembly constituency. The girls were seen holding BJP flags and raising slogans in favour of Jay Dholakia," the petition said.

The opposition party also submitted a video of the girls campaigning for the BJP.

"It has come to our attention that hundreds of minor children are being exploited for election campaign activities at various locations across the Nuapada Assembly constituency," the BJD said, adding that the ECI clearly prohibits using children in the election process.

Such deliberate exploitation and visible participation of minor children in political campaigns not only violates the Model Code of Conduct but also contravenes the legal provisions designed to ensure free and fair elections, the opposition party said The Congress petition alleged that the BJP violated the MCC by distributing sarees among the women voters.

"It has come to our notice through credible video evidence (attached herewith) that certain women members and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are openly distributing sarees and other gift items to women voters in different panchayats of Nuapada constituency," the Congress complaint alleged.

The Congress also alleged that each saree packet contains a cash amount of Rs 500, which is being handed over along with the saree to the women voters.

"This act is clearly intended to influence and induce voters, particularly women, and constitutes a serious and punishable offence under the Model Code of Conduct as well as Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (Bribery)," the Congress said.

Both the opposition parties sought immediate intervention of the ECI into the matter.

Polling for the Nuapada bypoll will be held on November 11.

The Nuapada byelection was necessitated due to the demise of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. PTI AAM AAM RG