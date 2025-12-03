BJD criticises Odisha govt for ‘neglecting’ freedom fighter Rama Devi’s 125th birth anniversary

Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 (PTI) The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday criticised the manner in which the Odisha government marked the 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Rama Devi, even as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Speaker Surama Padhy and other leaders paid floral tributes at her statue on the Assembly premises.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJD deputy leader Prasanna Acharya expressed displeasure, saying the government had failed to mark the anniversary in the "befitting manner" promised by the chief minister earlier this year.

"The state government has not observed Rama Devi’s 125th birth anniversary throughout the year, despite the chief minister announcing in January that it would do so. The government has forgotten its announcement and neglected such a huge personality, who had donated all her ornaments to Mahatma Gandhi in 1921 for the freedom struggle," Acharya said.

Acharya said a nation could not progress if it forgot its past and stressed the state’s responsibility to observe anniversaries of "sons and daughters of the soil" who contributed immensely to society.

He noted that this year marks the 125th birth anniversaries of Dr Harekrushna Mahatab, Rama Devi and Saheed Laxman Nayak, while next year will see the centenary of Parvati Giri.

Opposition Chief Whip and former Speaker Pramila Mallik highlighted Rama Devi’s sacrifices and said President Droupadi Murmu and Speaker Surama Padhy were alumnae of the Rama Devi Women’s College here.

"However, the state government did not accord due respect to Rama Devi. The state should have observed the 125th birth anniversary of Rama Devi throughout the year," Mallik said.

"I am pained to understand that the state’s BJP government did not give due respect to Rama Devi because she was associated with Congress. There is no poster or picture of her in any major square of the capital city," Mallik said.

BJD MLAs Arun Kumar Sahoo and Goutam Buddha Das accused the government of "insensitivity", ridiculing its decision to hold an evening memorial meeting at the tennis court of Kalinga Stadium. "The government could not find an auditorium and chose a playground instead," Das said.

BJP MLA Irasish Acharya, however, said the state government has the highest regard for Rama Devi.

"It has been decided to observe Rama Devi’s 125th birth anniversary throughout the year from Wednesday. The Odisha Sahiya Akademi will also publish a book on her sacrifices. The state respects her great sacrifices and contribution to the Bhoodan Movement," Acharya said.

Speaker Surama Padhy said the Information and Public Relations and Culture departments routinely observe commemorative days of eminent personalities and "will continue to do so".

Earlier in the day, CM Majhi, Speaker Padhy, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and others offered floral tributes to Rama Devi, also known as Ramadevi Choudhury, born on December 3, 1899.

A leading freedom fighter and social reformer, she died on July 22, 1985, dedicating her life to women’s empowerment and social justice in Odisha.

Taking to X, Majhi said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rama Devi Chaudhury, the illustrious freedom fighter of Odisha, symbol of women's power, and social worker, heartfelt salutations. Her sacrifices, fearless struggle, and unparalleled courage for the motherland will forever remain a source of inspiration." Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik in a social media post said, "On the birth anniversary of the great woman leader and freedom fighter Rama Devi Choudhury, I offer my tributes. She is a symbol of service and sacrifice. Her dedicated life in the service of the people, along with the country's independence, and her invaluable contribution to the spread of women's education, will always be inspiring".