BJD demands CM submit proposal on setting up Orissa HC bench to Centre within 24 hrs

Bhubaneswar, Sep 14 (PTI) Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi submit a proposal for setting up a bench of Orissa High Court to the Centre within 24 hours.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra, along with party spokespersons Lelin Mohanty, Priyabrata Majhi and Tumbanath Panda, alleged in a press conference that the state government had backtracked on several announcements made in the recent past.

"During the recent assembly session, the chief minister firmly stated that there was no justification for establishing a bench of Orissa High Court in any part of the state. However, under pressure from his party leaders, the CM next day took back his statement and said the matter was under consideration," Patra said.

Patra, a Rajya Sabha MP, said he had on August 8 raised the issue in Parliament to which Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had responded saying that the matter lies with the state government, which would take a decision and convey it to the Centre.

Although three months have passed since Majhi took charge as the chief minister, he has not taken any decision on the proposal to set up a high court bench, Patra alleged.

"Instead of taking a decision, Majhi took a U-turn under coercion and is making false promises," he alleged.

BJP spokesperson Surath Biswal dismissed the allegation, saying that the BJD did not recommend setting up a high court bench during its 24 years in power and now wants the same done within 24 hours.

"The chief minister has already informed the assembly that the matter is under consideration of the government," Biswal added.