BJD demands thorough audit into voting pattern 'discrepancies' during 2024 polls

Bhubaneswar, Apr 2 (PTI) Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday demanded a thorough and neutral audit into alleged discrepancies in voting patterns of the general elections and assembly polls in the state in 2024.

The regional party, which had in December last year approached the Election Commission over the matter, said the clarification received from the poll panel was not satisfactory.

“The clarification issued by the EC is not satisfactory. There is no documentary evidence (provided),” BJD national spokesperson Amar Patnaik told reporters here.

“They have given a clarification in this regard, which is not at all acceptable. Therefore, we demand an audit beginning from the enrollment of voters’ names till the declaration of election results,” he said.

The BJD also expressed concern over “not getting data” prepared by the presiding officers.

“We are not blaming anyone or any party, but demand complete transparency in the system,” Patnaik said. PTI AAM RBT