BJD expels RS member Sujeet Kumar; he quits House membership

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The BJD on Friday expelled its Rajya Sabha member Sujeet Kumar, who later quit his House membership, for anti-party activities.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik said in an order that Kumar stood expelled from the party with "immediate effect for anti-party activities".

"He has let down the party, which sent him to the Rajya Sabha and the hopes and aspirations of the people of Kalahandi district," Patnaik said in the order.

In a post on X, the vice-president's secretariat said Jagdeep Dhankhar had accepted Kumar's resignation from the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) with immediate effect, finding the same in conformity with Article 101 3(b) of the Constitution.

Vice-President Dhankhar is also the Rajya Sabha chairperson.

Following Kumar's resignation, the strength of the BJD in the Upper House fell to seven. It has no representation in the Lok Sabha. PTI NAB SZM