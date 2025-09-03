BJD 'failed' to play role of main opposition party: Bhupinder

Bhubaneswar, Sep 3 (PTI) Senior BJD leader and former minister Bhupinder Singh on Wednesday praised the Congress and said that the regional party "failed" to perform its responsibilities as the principal opposition party in the state. Singh, who joined the BJD ahead of the 2014 elections after resigning from Congress, said: "People have told me that there is no difference between the BJD and the BJP. Despite being the main opposition party in the state, BJD is unable to raise the right issues. As a result, Congress is taking advantage of the situation and getting stronger".

He said the people, at the same time, are also "disappointed" over the activities of the BJP government in Odisha. This is visible from different issues, like the announcement of new NACs (notified area councils) in the state. Many genuine places were denied the NAC status, thus spreading resentment against the BJP government, he claimed.

He said the people of Odisha want the BJD to take the role of the main opposition party, but that is not happening. People are aware of issues and watching the performance of all parties.

"The party (BJD) leadership should take it seriously. What I am speaking is not my own view. It is based on the perceptions of the people. If we ignore people's feelings, it will damage the party. Our stand should be very clear and understandable to the people," he said.

Refusing to reply whether he would join Congress again, Singh claimed that he was with the people and they (people) have given permission to raise their issues without any political affiliation.

"The people have told me to vote on which symbol I contest elections," Singh, a four-time MLA and one-time MP, told reporters. He said his future will be decided by the people.

Singh claimed that the Congress is gaining strength both at the Centre and in Odisha. Since the 2024 election defeat, the BJD's stand in Parliament has not been clear. "Though BJD has only seven members in the Rajya Sabha, its stand should be clear," he said.

Singh's statement in the media has triggered discussions in political circles on whether he is getting ready to part ways with the BJD.

The BJD was yet to react to Singh's statement. PTI AAM AAM RG