BJD fields Snehangini Chhuria, BJP nominates Jay Dholakia for Nuapada bypoll

Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Odisha on Wednesday nominated Jay Dholakia as its candidate for Nuapada assembly bypoll, while the BJD announced that Snehangini Chhuria will be its nominee for the constituency.

BJP's Central Election Committee, in a release, announced Jay Dholkia as its candidate for Nuapada by-poll. Jay Dholakia, son of former BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, joined the BJP last week, and he is scheduled to file his nomination papers as BJP candidate on Thursday, the party said in a statement.

It said that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other senior leaders of the BJP will be present when Jay files his papers.

The BJP has also planned a massive rally at Nuapada before Dholakia files his papers, they said.

Jay had joined the BJP on October 11, surprising his father's party, BJD, which was planning to field him as the regional party's candidate. The by-poll is necessitated in Nuapada due to the untimely demise of his father, Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik announced the name of Snehangini Chhuria, the party's Mahila wing president and former minister, as its candidate for the bypoll to be held on November 11.

The Congress has already announced the name of Ghasiram Majhi as its candidate for the by-poll.

While announcing the name of Chhuria, the BJD president praised her and claimed that she worked for the poor and downtrodden, particularly women.

"I wish to declare that Snehangini Chhuria, a strong leader from western Odisha, who has served in our BJD ministry in the past and also served in many important portfolios. We have concluded in our party that she will be the candidate from BJD for the by-elections in Nuapada," Patnaik said.

While congratulating Chhuria by presenting a bouquet, Patnaik said, "Of course, I will be visiting Nuapada".

Chhuria hails from neighbouring Baragarh district. She lost the 2024 elections from Attabira Assembly constituency.

Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi has already started campaigning in Nuapada and is set to file his nomination papers on October 18. Majhi had contested the 2024 elections as an Independent candidate from the Nuapada seat and secured the second position.

The last date for filing nominations for the Nuapada by-poll is October 20. Scrutiny of papers will be conducted on October 22, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 24.