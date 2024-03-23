BJD got Rs 944.5 cr donations through electoral bonds in six years; Congress seeks clarification

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has received Rs 944.5 crore through electoral bonds over the last six years from 2018-19 to 2023-24 (up to September).

Data submitted by the BJD to the Election Commission, now available on the ECI website, reveals the breakdown of these donations.

In the initial three years, the party received Rs 213.5 crore in 2018-19, Rs 50.5 crore in 2019-20, and Rs 67 crore in 2020-21. Subsequently, there was a significant increase, with the following three years contributing over Rs 613 crore.

The highest amount was recorded in 2021-22, reaching Rs 291 crore, followed by Rs 170.50 crore in 2023-24 (up to September) and Rs 152 crore in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has raised concerns about the sources of these donations, particularly from mining and steel industries, urging the BJD to disclose the reasons behind such substantial contributions via electoral bonds over the past six years.

AICC media coordinator for Odisha, Bobbeeta Sharma, remarked that the BJD has emerged as the wealthiest regional party in India within just six years, attributing this to donations from companies investing in Odisha.

"Naveen Patnaik-led BJD party has become the richest regional party in India from companies that have invested in the state through electoral bonds within the six-year period from 2018-19 to 2023-24," she said.

Prominent corporate houses who have contributed through electoral bonds are Aditya Birla Group’s Essel Mining which donated Rs 174.5 crore, Utkal Alumina (Rs 70 crore), Grasim Industries (Rs 10 crore), JSPL (Rs 100 crore), Rungta Sons Pvt Ltd (Rs 50 crore), Jindal Steel (Rs 30 crore), and Rashmi Group (Rs 90 crore), she claimed.

Similarly, Rashmi Metallic Ltd has donated Rs 27 crore to the BJD, while SN Mohanty has given Rs 45 crore, Vedanta Ltd (Rs 40 crore), Penguin Trading Agency Ltd (Rs 30.5 crore), the Congress leader said.

"BJP is using central agencies like the IT, CBI and ED against many corporate houses and was able to encash Rs 8,252 crore out of Rs 16,518 crore collected by various political parties in the last five years," she further alleged.

Sharma accused the BJP of exploiting electoral bonds while allegedly targeting the bank accounts of the Indian National Congress party, particularly concerning the upcoming elections.

Party’s state spokesperson Rajani Mohanty asked, "Why these mine owners and steel industries have paid huge amounts through electoral bonds to BJD? What benefit did the mine owners and the industrial house get in return? The BJD must clarify it to the people of Odisha." However, the BJD had yet to react to the donations received through the electoral bonds.