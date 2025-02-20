BJD govt's '5T' announced 52 cyclone shelters without sufficient funds: Odisha min in dig at Pandian

Bhubaneswar, Feb 20 (PTI) In an apparent dig at V K Pandian, who was a close aide of former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Thursday said that the '5T' had announced the construction of 52 new cyclone shelters without sufficient funds for those.

Pandian was the secretary of 5T (transformational initiative) of the previous BJD government.

During Question Hour of the assembly, senior BJD legislator Pratap Keshari Deb asked why the work for the construction of new cyclone shelters sanctioned by the revenue department during the previous government was not progressing during the past nine months.

The work responsibility has been given to the Works and Rural Development Department but the work has not yet started even after the issuance of tender, Deb said.

"What was the reason behind the delay in the execution of the projects even after sanction?" he asked.

Replying to Deb, the minister said, "The Revenue Department had not taken the decision to construct 52 new cyclone shelters in the state. The '5T' had taken the decision. Wherever the '5T' was visiting, he was making announcements on the spot without any paperwork." In the case of cyclone shelters too, it was announced that 52 cyclone shelters would be constructed from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), he said.

"As the '5T' was most powerful at that time, the Rural Development Department immediately prepared the detailed estimate and tenders were invited. But, when the work order was supposed to be issued, it was seen that sufficient funds were not available in the CMRF," Pujari said.

The minister further informed the House that about Rs 70 crore was in the CMRF, which was meant for treatment of needy people and conducting last rites under Harischandra Sahayata Yojana.

Pujari said that, however, the new BJP government has decided to construct 500 cyclone shelters, including the 52 which were announced by the previous BJD government. The state has also sought funds from the 16th Finance Commission for this purpose, he added.