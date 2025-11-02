BJD ignored my late father, who was its Nuapada MLA, during illness: BJP nominee Jay Dholakia

Nuapada (Odisha), Nov 2 (PTI) BJP candidate for the November 11 bypoll to Nuapada assembly seat in Odisha, Jay Dholakia, on Sunday alleged that the BJD had ignored his late father Rajendra Dholakia, who was the sitting MLA of the regional party, during his illness.

Jay Dholakia, who was tipped to contest the by-election, necessitated by the death of his father, as a BJD candidate, however, later joined the ruling BJP.

Jay Dholakia levelled the allegation against the BJD for the first time ahead of its supremo Naveen Patnaik's scheduled visit to Nuapada on Monday for campaigning.

Addressing an election rally in Nuapada, Jay said, "My father was critically ill and underwent two major surgeries, one at Mumbai and another at Chennai. No one from the BJD enquired about his condition or extended any support. It feels bad that the party leader did not even bother to make a telephone call to enquire about the health condition of a leader who was elected to the assembly four times." "My father devoted his entire life to the BJD, but no one expressed sympathy during treatment (for kidney-related ailments). This is one of the reasons why I quit the party," he said.

Jay Dholakia said another reason for his joining the BJP was to fulfill the dreams of his father to make Nuapada the number one district in Odisha.

BJD's Nuapada district president Abani Ranjan Joshi was quick to dismiss Jay Dholakia's statement.

Joshi said, "The allegation is politically motivated and baseless. These are false allegations. The BJD has always stood by Raju bhai (as Rajendra Dholakia was popularly known). His son's remarks are unfortunate and have been made keeping in view the elections." Meanwhile, the election campaign in Nuapada gained momentum as leaders of all the three major parties -- the ruling BJP and opposition BJD and Congress -- held several meetings besides, BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda conducting a roadshow.

Senior BJP leader and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram addressed three meetings and appealed to the tribals, who constitute over 33 per cent of Nuapada's electorate, to support the saffron party.

"It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has given respect to the tribals by making a tribal woman and daughter of Odisha Droupadi Murmu the President of India, made me the Union Tribal Affairs Minister and also Mohan Charan Majhi the chief minister of Odisha," he said.

However, the opposition Congress, which has fielded Ghasiram Jahi, also a tribal man, blamed the BJP for the "poor condition" of the tribals in Nuapada and Kalahandi districts.

"A large number of tribals in Nuapada are being denied forest rights by the BJP government in the state," he alleged.

BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria, who held around 10 meetings till 7.30 pm, claimed that the people of Nuapada have been eagerly waiting to see BJD president and five-time former chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

"The people of Nuapada are with the BJD because the district was created by Biju Patnaik when he was the chief minister of Odisha in 1993. Thereafter, his son Naveen Patnaik has undertaken several developmental works in Nuapada. I am optimistic that the BJD would retain the seat this time as well," Chhuria said.

The bypoll in Nuapada was necessitated by the death of Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. He was elected to the assembly four times, thrice on BJD tickets in 2009, 2019 and 2024 and once in 2004 as an Independent candidate.

Meanwhile, Nuapada district collector and magistrate, in an X post, said, "In view of the upcoming #Nuapada by-election 2025, the Flying Squad Team-4 (FST) and Video Surveillance Team (VST) conducted a thorough checking of Shri Baijayant Panda's helicopter as part of the enforcement measures under the Model Code of Conduct." Earlier, the FST and VST had searched BJD leader Priti Ranjan Ghadai's residence and Congress office at Nuapada, sparking a lot of criticism from opposition parties. PTI AAM AAM ACD