BJD leader arrested for duping realtor in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (PTI) A BJD leader was arrested in Odisha's Cuttack for allegedly duping a realtor of Rs 12.42 crore, police said on Saturday.

Dillip Kumar Nayak, the BJD candidate in the Nimapara seat against Deputy CM Pravati Parida in the 2024 polls, was arrested by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch on Friday, they said.

The arrest was made in connection with a case registered at the Badambadi police station in Cuttack in November 2023 on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Bijay Rout, they added.

During the investigation, it was found that Nayak had taken Rs 3 crore from Rout between 2015 and 2017.

Again in 2018, he took Rs 4 crore from Rout for a plot at Bajrakabati in Cuttack, but could not provide it. He took an additional Rs 3.42 crore for another plot in Patia in Bhubaneswar.

Besides, the accused again took Rs 2 crore from the victim and Rs 1 crore from his wife to form a company. Except for returning Rs 1 crore, he didn't pay back the rest of the amount or provide the land as promised, police said.

In total, Nayak has duped Rout of Rs 12.42 crore, they said.

Police said documents such as sale deeds, power of attorney and agreements of sale have been seized.