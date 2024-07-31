BJD leader Mamata Mohanta resigns from Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) BJD leader Mamata Mohanta has resigned from her Rajya Sabha membership, which has been accepted by the chairman of the Upper House on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he received the resignation letter on Wednesday from Mohanta.

"She has resigned her seat by writing to the chairman under her hand and handed personally to me. The same I find to be constitutionally in order. I have accepted the resignation of Shrimati Mamata Mohanta, member representing the state of Odisha, with immediate effect," Dhankhar said.