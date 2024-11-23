BJD leader's brother arrested for assaulting vegetable vendor in Odisha's Jajpur

Jajpur, Nov 23 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested BJD's former organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das's brother Bhaba Prasad Das, popularly known as Lala for allegedly assaulting a vegetable vendor in Odisha's Jajpur town.

Based on a complaint by vegetable vendor, Nagen Nayak, police had registered a case against Bhaba under different sections of Bharatiya Naya Sanhita( BNS) at Jajpur Town police station on Friday.

Bhaba, the former chairperson of Jajpur Municipality, was detained by the police late Friday night and later arrested on Saturday for his alleged involvement in assaulting and threatening the vegetable vendor and taking away his money in the Biraja Haat.

Police brought him to the residence of the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) in Jajpur on Saturday following a medical examination. The SDJM remanded him to judicial custody as the accused did not file his bail application.

The vegetable seller Nagen Nayak on Friday had filed a complaint at Jajpur Town police station alleging that he was assaulted by Bhaba Prasad Das and his associates when he went to Biraja Haat to sell his vegetables on Thursday.

"Bhaba along with his accomplices manhandled me and spoiled vegetables worth about Rs 10,000. They also snatched away Rs 1,200 from me," Nayak stated in his complaint.

Two other vendors also filed separate police complaints against Bhaba Prakash Das and his accomplices for allegedly scuffling with them.

Based on these complaints, three cases were registered against Bhaba at the Jajpur Town police station. PTI COR AAM AAM RG