BJD lodges police complaint over fake suspension letter

Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (PTI) The opposition BJD in Odisha on Saturday lodged a police complaint stating that a forged party letter claiming the suspension of former Simulia MLA Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi was being circulated.

In the complaint with cyber police, BJD media coordinator and spokesperson Priyabrata Majhi alleged that a misleading information was being widely shared on social media platforms, falsely claiming that Panigrahi, a two-time MLA from Simulia in Balasore district, had been suspended from the party.

Majhi said the purported suspension order, allegedly issued on official BJD letterhead, was fabricated and intended to damage the party’s reputation and create confusion among its workers and supporters.

Demanding an investigation and arrest of those responsible for circulating the fake letter, Majhi in the FIR said, "Kindly treat this matter as urgent, in the interest of public order, and to prevent the further spread of false information." PTI AAM AAM MNB