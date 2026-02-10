BJD members question allocation of Rs 60 crore to Bangladesh in Budget

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) BJD member Sulata Deo on Tuesday criticised the Centre for ignoring Odisha in the Union Budget 2026-27 and questioned the Rs 60-crore allocation for Bangladesh.

During discussions on the Union Budget 2026-27, Deo said there is nothing in the Budget for Odisha, instead the loan on the state has increased to Rs 90,000 crore in just 18 months.

She said the Odisha government had demanded Rs 12 lakh crore but it was not approved.

"You have given Rs 60 crore to Bangladesh in the Budget. Why? In Bangladesh, Hindus are being killed and you are giving them money. Why have you given Rs 60 crore? Why (this) sympathy? They do not sympathise with us... (It is) our tax money. There can be nothing more shameful than this," Deo said.

She said the government should bring back Indians from Bangladesh and return their citizens, "but don't give money".

"This is our tax money. There is nothing for Odisha," Deo said.

BJD member Subhasish Khuntia said the railway minister announced Rs 10,000 crore for Odisha.

"I would like to keep some facts. Odisha has three railway zones. East Coast Railway, South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway. The operating ratio of the East Coast Railway is 47 per cent," Khuntia said.

He said to earn Rs 100, Indian railway spends Rs 47 in Odisha while at the national level, an average of Rs 107 is spent to earn Rs 100.

"Odisha gives Rs 30,000 crore revenue to the railways every year and ensures a profit of about Rs 15,000 crore. Therefore, it is not a mercy on Odisha. It is the right of Odisha. The question is loss making states are being allocated 20-30 times more. Why is allocation so low for profit-making Odisha?" IUML member Abdul Wahab said the Budget has been a great disappointment, especially for people in Kerala.

BJP member Sumitra Balmik supported the Budget and said it has made provision of girls' hostels in districts of Odisha as well.

Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal raised the issue of Delhi schools under the previous state government.

"In 2020, the Delhi government built a government school worth crores. It has four floors. Big buildings, big advertising, big claims of education revolution. But the material was so substandard that the roof started falling on the children. In 2024, this new school was declared dangerous and shut down," Maliwal said.

She said the future of 5,000 children is in danger.

NCP-SCP member Fauzia Khan raised the issue of lower allocation for children's development in the Budget.

"The WCD (Women and child development) Budget for 2026-27 is projected at Rs 28,000 crore. Yet, child-focused expenditure as a share of the Union Budget has fallen by 1 per cent from 2017-18. While total spending on children remains below 1 per cent of GDP, far short of the 5 per cent recommendation by the National Plan of Action for children," Khan said.

She said despite the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, 40 per cent of rural children aged three to six remain outside pre-schools or Anganwadis. PTI PRS TRB