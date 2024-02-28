BJD MLA Prafulla Samal appears before ED, grilled for 8 hours

Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 (PTI) BJD MLA and former Odisha minister Prafulla Samal on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with its probe into alleged financial irregularities in an educational institution in Bhadrak district.

The agency had on February 15 raided 10 premises related to Samal, presently representing the Bhadaripokhari assembly segment in Bhadrak, in connection with its probe in the money laundering case.

The BJD MLA was asked to appear before the ED on February 28 with all the relevant documents.

After about eight hours of grilling at the investigating agency's office here, Samal said: "the ED had summoned me to appear and I appeared before them. Whatever questions they asked, I replied. I cannot say more as the matter is sub judice." Asked whether he was the president of the Bhadrak institute between 2011 and 2015, Samal said: "I request you (reporters) with folded hands not to ask me more. I have told whatever they asked." Earlier Samal had alleged that the ED raids were a part of conspiracy to defame him before the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections.

Samal's son Prayaskanti has been named as the main accused in the corruption of Barpada School of Engineering and Technology (BSET) and is among the seven people who were summoned to appear before the ED, sources said.

The Odisha Police had registered an FIR in 2016 and started an investigation under various sections of the IPC and the Explosive Substances Act in the alleged financial irregularities of the institute.

Prayaskanti, who used to serve as the college president, is accused of siphoning off funds of the institute to buy properties and high-end vehicles in Bhubaneswar. PTI AAM BDC AAM RG