BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab quits party

Cuttack, Mar 22 (PTI) Senior BJD MP and one of its founder members Bhartruhari Mahtap resigned from the primary membership of the party on Friday Mahtab, a six-time MP from the Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency, said: “I have sent my resignation letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at 4 pm today.” The veteran parliamentarian, who was awarded the ‘Sansad Ratna’ for four consecutive years from 2017 to 2020 for his outstanding performance in Parliament debates, said he quit the party as he did not get ample opportunity to work freely in the BJD. PTI BBM AAM RBT