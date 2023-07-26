BJD MP calls for women's reservation in Parliament, state assemblies

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra on Wednesday raised his party's demand in the Rajya Sabha for bringing a Bill to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies.

Advertisment

Patra raised the issue through a Special Mention in the Upper House.

"My Special Mention is on the demand for passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Indian Parliament. The Women's Reservation Bill has been long pending for being legislated in the Indian Parliament," Patra said.

He observed that by providing 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies, India would be taking a historic step towards women's empowerment.

"Successive governments have come to power at the Centre but failed to fulfill their promises. I urge the government through the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to bring the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament for its legislation into a law in the Indian Parliament," Patra said.

He also said that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sent out 22 delegations of the BJD to various national and regional parties seeking their support for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill. PTI RSN SKY