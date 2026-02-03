BJD MP demands privilege notice against Cuttack Collector for not inviting him to VP event

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Biju Janata Dal MP from Odisha, Debashish Samantaray, on Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that the Collector of Cuttack did not invite him to a recent event attended by the Vice President, and demanded that a privilege notice be issued against the officer for insulting a member of the Upper House.

During Zero Hour, Samantaray said that whenever the Prime Minister, President, Vice President or Union Ministers visit any constituency, the MPs concerned are invited and accorded due respect on the dais.

However, he said that during the recent visit of the Vice President to an event in Cuttack, he was neither invited nor was his name included in the list of guests.

“There was a Lok Sabha MP present. There were all the local MLAs from the BJD, Congress and BJP. This is an insult to the privilege of this House,” he said, demanding that a privilege notice be issued to the Cuttack Collector.

“You, sir, should protect this House from the insult meted out to it and to its members,” Samantaray added. PTI JP JP NSD ANU ANU