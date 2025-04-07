BJD MP Muzibulla Khan demands action against party RS leader Sasmit Patra

Bhubaneswar, Apr 7 (PTI) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Muzibulla Khan on Monday demanded action against the party's leader in the Upper House of Parliament, Sasmit Patra, for allegedly changing the regional outfit's official decision to vote against the Waqf Bill.

Khan met BJD president Naveen Patnaik here and accused Patra of maintaining "double standards". He said those who voted in support of the Waqf Bill should join the BJP.

"Along with my supporters, I met BJD president and apprised him on the developments that took place over the Waqf Bill voting. I was not taken into confidence before Patra announced the change in the BJD's decision. Though it was decided at the parliamentary party meeting to oppose the Waqf Bill, Patra suddenly changed it and informed that the BJD MPs can vote as per their conscience." Khan told reporters after meeting Patnaik.

The BJD has seven Rajya Sabha MPs.

Asked about Patnaik's reaction in the meeting, Khan said: "He (Patnaik) assured us that things will be resolved shortly. He appreciated me for going by the party decision of opposing the Waq Bill." Khan, who opposed the Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha, earlier was given a rousing welcome at the airport by his supporters for voting against the Waqf Bill.

Later, he told reporters that though he was allowed to speak on behalf of the party to speak on the Waqf Bill, he was kept in the dark regarding the change of decision. "This change at the last moment has misled the MPs and the public. This double standard will not be tolerated in the BJD," he said.

Khan also said that he tried to meet and discuss with Patra regarding the change of the decision. "However, I could not meet him and he (Patra) also did not pick up my phone. He has also not informed under what circumstances, the party changed its decision and who issued such instruction. He has gone against the party's official decision. My leader Naveen Babu had given clear instruction to oppose the Waqf Bill," he said.

Khan said Patnaik had allowed him to lead a rally in Bhubaneswar against the Waqf Bill. "In an Iftar party also, Naveen Babu had also asked me to oppose the Bill. However, our RS leader (Patra) in a social media message told MPs to vote as per conscience. As per parliamentary practice, you oppose the bill, support the bill or walk out of the House. There is no such practice of voting as per conscience anywhere," Khan said.

"This is not all. He (Patra) voted in support of the Waq Bill and also revealed his voting to media. This is unfortunate and it hurt all of us and also affected the image of the party. The BJD is a secular party. If he (Patra) wants to support the BJP, then he should join that party. Who told him to remain in BJD and maintain double standards," Khan told reporters at the airport. Khan said this kind of behaviour of Patra, especially on sensitive issues like the Waqf Bill, sends a wrong message.

Though BJD had officially announced to oppose the Waqf Bill, Patra in a post on X some hours before voting, informed all the MPs that they may vote as per conscience. This led to misunderstanding for which some BJD MPs voted in support of the Waqf Bill while some others opposed it. One MP Deabashis Samantray preferred to abstain from voting due to the confusion. PTI AAM AAM RG