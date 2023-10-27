BJD MP Patra echoes PM's lament that no consensus yet on definition of terrorism

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra has echoed the sentiments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it was sad there was no consensus on the definition of terrorism and said the world should take inspiration from the philosophy of non-violence given by Mahatma Gandhi.

Delivering a speech at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) on Thursday, he referred to the remarks of PM Modi made at the P-20 summit here where he had lamented that there is no consensus on the definition of terrorism and even today the International Convention on Combating Terrorism is waiting for consensus in the United Nations.

"Let us all be inspired by the philosophy of 'ahimsa', or non-violence, given to the world by Mahatma Gandhi and the two mantras of Bharat -- 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam' (the whole world is one family) and 'Sarva Dharma Sambhava' (respect for all religions)," he said.

"Let us all unite to build peace, justice and stronger institutions successfully for making the world a more peaceful, just and non-violent place for generations to come," the BJD Rajya Sabha member said. PTI NAB SMN SMN