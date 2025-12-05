BJD MP seeks special 'darshan' for Puri residents at Jagannath Temple

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) BJD MP Subhasish Khuntia on Friday urged the Centre to ensure a hassle-free 'darshan' mechanism exclusively for permanent residents of Puri at the Jagannath Temple, saying they are struggling to access the shrine amid overwhelming tourist congestion.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Khuntia said Puri is not just a city but an international tourist and pilgrimage hub and the living presence of lord Jagannath.

The Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor was built because local residents made immense sacrifices, losing land, homes and livelihoods, yet standing firmly behind the project with devotion, he said.

"From Rath Yatra to Chandan Yatra, from daily rituals to emergency arrangements, it is the people of Puri who shoulder the responsibility so the world can have darshan. But ironically, the same people who have protected, preserved and served the temple for generations can no longer access their own Lord without struggling through overwhelming tourist congestion," the BJD MP said.

Khuntia said repeated appeals have been made and delegations have spoken, yet the Odisha government has not created a special darshan system for permanent residents.

He recalled that the previous government under Naveen Patnaik's leadership ensured a dedicated entry arrangement for local residents through the Western Gate on showing ID proof, recognizing their traditional and daily connection with the temple.

"Tourists come and go, but the people of Puri live with Jagannath, serve Jagannath and pray to Jagannath every day. Their demands are neither political nor parochial -- they are cultural, traditional and emotional, and long overdue," he said.

The BJD MP urged the Central government to intervene in the matter. PTI LUX DRR