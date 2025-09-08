BJD MPs to abstain from voting in vice presidential elections

Bhubaneswar, Sep 8 (PTI) Odisha's principal opposition party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), on Monday announced that its MPs will abstain from voting in the vice presidential elections.

The party, headed by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, said it took the decision as part of its policy of "maintaining an equal distance" from both the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA bloc at the national level.

"BJD president Naveen Patnaik has decided that the party's MPs will abstain from voting in the vice presidential elections. He took the decision after consulting senior party leaders, members of the political affairs committee (PAC) and lawmakers," BJD MP Sasmit Patra told reporters here.

Patra said that the BJD maintains an equal distance from both the NDA and the INDIA bloc.

"Our entire focus is on the development of the state and its 4.5 crore people," Patra said.

The vice presidential polls will be held on Tuesday. PTI AAM AAM ACD