BJD MPs to 'strongly oppose' Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament

Bhubaneswar, Nov 22 (PTI) The opposition Biju Janata Dal in Odisha on Friday decided to "strongly oppose" the Waqf Amendment Bill if it was tabled in the Winter Session of Parliament, which would commence on November 25.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJD's parliamentary party, chaired by its president Naveen Patnaik here.

Patnaik also asked lawmakers to raise issues concerning the state's interests, including the special category status, coal royalty, the Puri airport project, and the pending railway lines.

All seven Rajya Sabha MPs of the party attended the meeting. The BJD does not have any MP in Lok Sabha.

Patnaik, the former CM, also asked the MPs to raise the need to strengthen the telecom network and the opening of more bank branches in the state.

Apart from opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, the BJD has also planned to organise a mega demonstration in Bhubaneswar on Sunday over the issue. PTI AAM AAM SOM