BJD names party leader Santrupt Misra, doctor Datteswar Hota as candidates for RS polls

Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 (PTI) BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced senior party leader Dr Santrupt Misra and doctor Datteswar Hota as its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.
Patnaik made the announcement after discussing with the party MLAs.
“For the Rajya Sabha elections next month, our party has decided to nominate two candidates. The first is Dr Santrupt Misra, a senior member of our party. The other person, who is a common candidate, is Datteswar Hota, a renowned doctor from Odisha,” the BJD chief said.
Patnaik said Dr Hota is the first vice-chancellor of the Odisha Health University and also served as the principal of the SCB Medical College in Cuttack.
“Since he (Dr Hota) is a common candidate, I appeal to all the parties to support him and send him to the Rajya Sabha,” Patnaik said.
Replying to a question, the BJD supremo said he is hopeful of the victory of both candidates.