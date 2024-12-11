BJD questions Odisha CM govt's silence on Bangladesh leader's territorial claims

Bhubaneswar, Dec 11 (PTI) Opposition BJD on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led Odisha government's silence on remarks by a Bangladeshi leader, who said the country has legitimate territorial claims over West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha.

The issue was raised in the Odisha Assembly by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) member Ganeswar Behera.

"A Bangladeshi leader has said the country has legitimate claims over Odisha, Bengal, and Bihar. While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly reacted to it, I am surprised that Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi is silent," Behera said.

"I do not know whether the Odisha CM is aware of the development or not. If he is aware and still silent, then it is unfortunate," Behera added, seeking a statement from Majhi.

The BJD leader also questioned, "Is it Odisha’s ‘Asmita’ (pride) to remain silent over such a remark against the state?" In a strong statement, Banerjee had called the claim "absurd". "When you come to occupy our land, don’t think we will have lollipops," Banerjee said on Monday. PTI AAM AAM MNB