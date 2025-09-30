BJD questions Odisha govt's decision to allow women workers on night shifts

Bhubaneswar, Sep 30 (PTI) The opposition BJD in Odisha on Tuesday expressed concern over the safety of women working during night shifts, and said the BJP government's steps to bring labour reforms must empower farmers and workers. The BJD's comment comes a day after the state cabinet approved proposals to increase the daily working time from 9 hours to 10 hours with a 48-hour weekly cap for all commercial establishments, to allow women employees to work on night shifts and enhance overtime wages for labourers to foster economic growth and streamline business operations in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said that there was a need to reform labour laws to boost industrial activities in the state.

Addressing a press conference at BJD’s state headquarters here, trade union leader Subhas Singh said the amendments to the Factories Act, 1948 and the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1956, allow extended working hours, 24x7 operations, and night shifts for women.

Singh, also the Cuttack mayor, said, “If the reforms are implemented without proper rider, workers will lose the ability to raise their voices for their rights and will be forced to work more. Engaging women at work after evening hours will raise questions about their safety.” While acknowledging the government's intention to spur economic growth and attract investment, he said such reforms must "not come at the expense of workers' rights and dignity, especially for vulnerable groups like contract and casual labourers".

Highlighting key areas of concern, the BJD leader said that overtime must remain strictly voluntary, and labourers, without explicit safeguards, could face undue pressure to work beyond reasonable time limits.

He raised alarms over "existing gaps in enforcement and inspection mechanisms, questioning who would ensure compliance across thousands of establishments".

He also advocated a "robust, well-funded labour inspectorate, equipped with digital wage tracking, and it should be empowered to conduct surprise audits".

On the provision for allowing women on night shifts, Singh called for the "urgent publication of detailed safety guidelines and clear accountability structures to ensure their safety" “What does a written consent by women mean?,” asked Opposition chief whip and senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik.

“Let the government give a full guarantee that women on night duty will be safe and secure at their workplaces and on their transit to factories or on their return home," she said. PTI AAM AAM BDC