BJD questions Trump's continuous assertion on ceasefire during Op Sindoor

Bhubaneswar, Jul 30 (PTI) Odisha's main opposition party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), on Wednesday questioned the BJP-led NDA government as to why US President Donald Trump was continuously making assertions regarding the ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

The issue was raised in the Rajya Sabha by BJD MP Sasmit Patra on behalf of the party, a statement issued by the regional outfit said.

"In Rajya Sabha, during Operation Sindoor discussion today, BJD MP Dr. Sasmit Patra, on behalf of Biju Janata Dal, asked sharp question to the NDA government as to why US President Donald Trump continues to make assertions on ceasefire despite the govt informing that there was no conversation to this effect between Indian PM and US President," the BJD said in the statement.

The party headed by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik also claimed that those who were saying in Odisha that the BJD won't raise questions against the BJP-led government are again proven wrong.

The BJD's question in the Rajya Sabha came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in Lok Sabha that no world leader had told India to stop Operation Sindoor.

Replying to an over 16-hour discussion in Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, Modi rebutted the Opposition's charge over Trump's repeated claims of mediating "ceasefire", saying he had told US Vice President J D Vance on the night of May 9 that Pakistan will pay dearly for any attack on India.

Taking to X, Patra said, "In Rajya Sabha during #OperationSindoor discussion today, I, on behalf of @bjd_odisha, asked NDA Government as to why US President Donald Trump continues to make assertions on ceasefire despite the Govt informing that there was no conversation to this effect between Indian PM and US President." Patra, during the special discussion in the Rajya Sabha on 'Operation Sindoor', expressed deep gratitude to the brave soldiers of Indian Armed Forces.

"I recalled and highlighted the legendary courage of Biju Babu; a fearless pilot and a true nationalist, whose heroic spirit continues to inspire," the MP said.

The BJD MP also pointed out that he shared his reflections during the discussion on the successful conclusion of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation's visit to the UAE, Liberia, DR Congo and Sierra Leone.

"Across all four nations, our engagement was constructive and deeply moving. During our visits, we held several meetings, including with the President of Liberia, the Deputy Prime Minister of Congo, high-ranking government ministers in the UAE and parliamentary and senate members in Sierra Leone and Liberia. All these meetings were very positive and supportive of India's fight against terrorism," Patra said.

Patra said that the delegation highlighted Pakistan-sponsored terrorism against India and called for a united global stance with zero tolerance for terror.

Parliaments in Liberia and Sierra Leone stood in solidarity, observing a minute of silence for the victims of the Pahalgam attack, he said, adding that this diplomatic mission achieved its objective, uniting voices across continents against terrorism.