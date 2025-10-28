BJD raises objection to IPS officer posting ahead of Nuapada bypoll

Bhubaneswar, Oct 28 (PTI) The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday questioned the recent appointment of senior IPS officer HK Lal as inspector general of Police (Southwestern Range), Koraput, which covers the Nuapada assembly segment, where a bypoll is scheduled for November 11.

In a petition submitted to Odisha Chief Electoral Officer RS Gopalan, the BJD sought the withdrawal of the order, citing that it was issued during the period when the model code of conduct (MCC) is in force.

"We most respectfully urge your good office to revoke the appointment of Lal as IG, Southwestern Range, Koraput, with immediate effect, and to ensure the deployment of impartial and independent officers in all positions connected with the conduct of the by-election in Nuapada Assembly Constituency, so that the electoral process remains free, fair, and credible," the party said.

The BJD alleged that the posting of Lal to Koraput, which has jurisdiction over Nuapada district, appeared to be a "deliberate and motivated" act aimed at leveraging his perceived political loyalty to the ruling party.

The party also expressed concern over the timing of Kanwar Vishal Singh, the previous IG of the Southwestern Range, who has reportedly proceeded on leave till November 15, a day after the counting of votes scheduled on November 14.

"Such timing of his leave, coinciding precisely with the election and counting period, raises strong suspicion among the public and creates a perception that this was deliberately arranged to facilitate the posting of Lal in his place for reasons not consistent with maintaining neutrality during the electoral process," the petition said.

The BJD further alleged that during Lal’s earlier posting as Inspector General of Police, Northern Range, Sambalpur, he had misused government machinery to influence voters in favour of the BJP during the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections held in 2024.

"His conduct during that period had raised serious apprehensions regarding his neutrality and adherence to the directives of the Election Commission of India," the party said.

In another petition, the BJD accused ruling BJP leaders of violating the MCC and the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, during the ongoing Nuapada Assembly by-election.

"It has come to our notice that Prabhati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, has engaged Community Resource Persons (CRPs) from neighbouring districts as well as Mission Shakti workers (Jeevika Mission) for political campaigning in favour of the Nuapada Assembly BJP candidate, Jay Dholkia," the party alleged. PTI AAM AAM MNB