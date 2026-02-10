BJD Rajya Sabha member demands setting up of 15th Press Council

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) BJD member Sasmit Patra on Tuesday asked the government to constitute the 15th Press Council in order to uphold democratic values and strengthen media accountability.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Patra noted that there is concern over the prolonged non-functioning of the Press Council of India, a statutory and autonomous body established by an Act of Parliament in 1978 to safeguard the freedom of the press and to uphold ethical standards in journalism.

The 14th Press Council completed its term on October 5, 2024, yet the 15th Press Council has not been convened even after more than sixteen months, he added.

The situation has been further aggravated by the expiry of the extended tenure of the former Chairperson, Justice Ranjana Desai, on December 17, 2025, without the appointment of a successor, Patra said.

The absence of a duly constituted Council and a Chairperson has serious implications, he added.

"I urge the Government to treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves and to take immediate steps to complete the appointment of the Chairperson and constitute the 15th Press Council without any further delay," Patra said in the Upper House.

Restoring the full functioning of the Press Council of India is essential to uphold democratic values, strengthen media accountability and reaffirm the government's commitment to a free, fair and responsible press, he added.

Press Council was first set up in 1966 under the Indian Press Council Act, 1965, on the recommendations of the first Press Commission with the identical twin objects.

The 1965 Act was, however, repealed in 1975 and the Press Council was abolished during the emergency. Thereafter, a new legislation was enacted on the similar lines as the Act of 1965, and the Press Council was re-established under it in 1979. PTI MSS HVA