BJD rejects Odisha CM Majhi’s claim on offer of ministerial berth during Naveen's regime

Bhubaneswar, Jun 24 (PTI) The opposition BJD Monday rejected Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s claim that he was lured with a ministerial berth and a mineral block by the previous Naveen Patnaik government.

The BJD termed Majhi's claim as "unfortunate" and said he should maintain the dignity of the position he now holds.

The BJD’s remark came a day after Majhi, at a public meeting in his home district of Keonjhar, alleged that some senior BJD leaders had approached him and offered him a cabinet berth and a mineral block if he joined their party.

Majhi claimed that the offer was made when he was opposing the irregularities in the mining sector.

The Odisha CM has also announced that he would send all the people involved in the mining scam to jail as the BJP government was now installed in Odisha.

Senior BJD leader and former Odisha minister Pratap Keshari Deb on Monday said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s statement was “unfortunate” and he should maintain the dignity of the position he was holding.

“The chief minister’s remark against the BJD is highly unfortunate and not acceptable at all. He should realise that he is not in the opposition now and become the chief minister of the state,” Deb told reporters here.

The BJD leader wondered why Majhi remained silent till now.

“He could have registered a case or revealed it before the media (then). He should ask himself how much this statement suits him after becoming the chief minister,” Deb said.

Deb pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on the floor of Parliament lauded Odisha for being at the forefront of implementing the reforms in the mining sector.

The PM had also asked other states to learn cooperative federalism from Odisha, the BJD legislator said.

“Perhaps Majhi has forgotten about the statement of his top leader. Majhi should maintain the dignity of his position,” Deb said.

Deb also said that the BJD is fully prepared to face any situation and to reply to such statements, he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ousted the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the recently held Assembly elections in Odisha. It led to the end of Naveen Patnaik's 24-year stint as chief minister. PTI BBM AAM SBN AAM SBN