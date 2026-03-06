BJD responsible for Odisha's backwardness, Cong indulges in 'negative politics': Shah

Bhubaneswar, Mar 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday blamed the opposition BJD for the backwardness of Odisha, which was ruled by the regional party for 20 years, and accused the Congress of indulging in "negative politics".

Shah was addressing a public meeting here after launching developmental projects worth Rs 3,275 crore.

He attacked the two opposition parties a day after BJD and Congress jointly fielded a common candidate in a seat from the state in the Rajya Sabha elections to thwart the victory of the BJP nominee.

Accusing the grand old party of indulging in "negative politics", Shah cited a recent "shirtless protest" by Youth Congress workers at a recent AI summit in New Delhi, in which representatives from 80 countries, including 20 heads of nations, had participated.

"When the whole world was lauding India's work in the field of artificial intelligence, Congress leaders made a motivated attempt to defame the country by removing their shirts in public," Shah added. PTI BBM AAM AAM ACD