BJD seeks govt''s intervention over ''stoppage'' of bookings by airline on Bhubaneswar-Dubai route

Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 (PTI) The BJD on Wednesday urged the Odisha government to intervene in the alleged cessation of bookings by a private airline on the Bhubaneswar-Dubai route.

The opposition party's appeal comes at a time when Odia Samaj, an association of Odia diaspora in the West Asian country, alleged that the airline stopped bookings on the route from March 30.

The organisation wrote to Chief Secretary Anu Garg, expressing its concern that the private carrier could end the services from Bhubaneswar to Dubai.

“The possible discontinuation of direct air service to Dubai from March 30 could seriously affect about 40,000 Odia people living in the UAE,” Odisha Samaj UAE president Amiya Kumar Mishra said.

The opposition BJD urged the state government to intervene and safeguard tourism, trade and connectivity between Odisha and the UAE by allowing the direct flight.

“Ending direct flight service is a sign of inefficiency of the BJP government. This decision will affect the mobility and connectivity of over 40,000 Odias in the UAE," BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty claimed.

He said the direct flight to Dubai was flagged off from Biju Patnaik International Airport on May 15, 2023.