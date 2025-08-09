BJD slams Majhi govt for not observing World Tribal Day

Bhubaneswar, Aug 9 (PTI) Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) criticised the Mohan Charan Majhi government in Odisha for not observing the World Tribal Day, officially known as International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

The BJD celebrated the day at its party office here.

Holding a press conference, senior BJD leader Sudam Marndi said the entire world is celebrating the day, but the Odisha government neither observed the day nor did the CM issue a statement for the tribals.

“Though the chief minister belongs to the tribal community, he did not issue a message for the tribals on this day, which is highly unfortunate,” Marndi said.

While the day is being celebrated in a massive way in neighbouring West Bengal, no programme was organised in Odisha today, he said.

Another tribal BJD leader, Mangala Kisan, alleged that the indigenous people in the state are facing extreme neglect under a tribal chief minister, and the government is only busy telling lies.

The government had promised the economic and social development of the tribals, but it has taken several decisions that went against the community, he claimed.

The BJP government in the state slashed the budget of the Tribal Development Department and stopped the stipend of tribal students, Kisan alleged.

If the government does not change its approach towards tribals, there will be severe protests in the coming days, he warned. PTI BBM NN