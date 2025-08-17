BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik hospitalised due to age-related ailments

Bhubaneswar, Aug 17 (PTI) BJD chief and Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, was admitted to a private hospital here on Sunday due to age-related ailments, party leaders said.

"The hospital will soon release a bulletin on Patnaik's health condition," a senior BJD leader said.

The 78-year-old former chief minister had complained of complained uneasiness on Saturday night and some doctors had visited his residence, Naveen Niwas, the party leaders said.

Patnaik, who had undergone spinal surgery for cervical arthritis at a hospital in Mumbai, had returned to Odisha on July 12.

He had left for Mumbai on June 20 and underwent the procedure on June 22. He was discharged from the Mumbai hospital on July 7.