BJD suspends ex-minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik for anti-party activities

Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 (PTI) Odisha’s opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday suspended senior leader Prafulla Kumar Mallik on the charge of being involved in anti-party activities.

The party’s action came a day after Mallik said that he might quit the regional outfit if it does not function properly.

The former minister, however, rejected the allegation and asserted that he resigned from the primary membership of the BJD, citing “personal reasons”.

Mallik was considered a close confidante of BJD president Naveen Patnaik when the party was in power. The BJP ousted the regional outfit last year after it ruled the state between 2000 and 2024.

In an order, BJD vice-president, Headquarters, Pratap Jena said, “Sri Prafulla Kumar Mallik, ex-MLA Kamakhyanagar, District- Dhenkanal, is hereby suspended from Biju Janata Dal for his anti-party activities with immediate effect.” Jena said that Mallik was elected four times on a BJD ticket to the assembly, and party president Naveen Patnaik himself had campaigned for him.

“He was made a minister and entrusted with key portfolios like works and mines. However, after the BJD’s defeat in 2024, he has started speaking against the party. The commitment of a person is proved in difficult times. He has failed the test of loyalty,” Jena said.

Mallik, meanwhile, announced his resignation from the party.

“I have resigned from the primary membership of BJD on personal reasons. The party has made me an MLA and also a minister. I thank BJD president Naveen Patnaik for giving me the opportunity to serve the party and the people,” the 78-year-old leader said.

Alleging that the BJD suspended him without serving any show-cause notice, he claimed: "This indicates dictatorship and lack of democratic process in the party." Asked whether he resigned after the BJD announced his suspension, Mallik said, "I had earlier informed senior leaders regarding my decision to quit the party."