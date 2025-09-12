BJD suspends ex-Odisha minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik for anti-party activities

Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 (PTI) The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday suspended former Odisha minister and senior leader Prafulla Kumar Mallik for his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

The party’s action came a day after Mallik, considered to be a close confidant of BJD president Naveen Patnaik, said that he might quit the regional outfit if it does not function properly.

BJD vice-president (headquarters) Pratap Jena, in an order, said, “Sri Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Ex-MLA Kamakhyanagar, District- Dhenkanal, is hereby suspended from Biju Janata Dal for his anti-party activities with immediate effect.” PTI AAM AAM BDC