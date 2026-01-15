BJD suspends two MLAs for 'anti-party activities', calls them 'corrupt and traitors'

Bhubaneswar, Jan 15 (PTI) The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday suspended two of its MLAs, Arvind Mohapatra and Sanatan Mahakud, on charges of “anti-party activities”, and indicated that they were “corrupt and traitors”.

The party, however, did not specify the nature of the alleged anti-party activities committed by Mohapatra, MLA from Patkura in Kendrapara district, and Mahakud, who represents Champua constituency in Keonjhar district.

An office order signed by BJD president Naveen Patnaik said the two legislators were suspended from the party with immediate effect. The suspension order was also forwarded to the Speaker of the Odisha Assembly.

In a statement, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said Patnaik “never tolerates corrupt traitors” and that both MLAs had breached the party’s constitution and guidelines.

“After careful deliberation and due process, both have been suspended from the party with immediate effect,” Mohanty said, adding that party workers across the state welcomed the decision.

Mohanty said the BJD, under Patnaik’s leadership, remained one of the country’s most successful regional parties and maintained strict discipline, with decisive action taken against violators.

Mohapatra, a first-time MLA who joined the BJD around 18 months ago ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections, expressed surprise over the suspension. He said he learnt about the decision through social media and was yet to understand the allegations against him.

“If required, I would like to meet the BJD president,” Mohapatra said.

Mohapatra’s father Bijoy Mohapatra, a known political rival of Patnaik, was earlier expelled from the BJD and later joined the BJP, which also ousted him in May 2024. Sources said Patnaik had agreed to induct Arvind Mohapatra into the party after persuasion and field him from Patkura, his father’s former constituency.

Rejecting speculation that his father’s rivalry with Patnaik could have led to his suspension, Mohapatra said his father had never interfered in his work.

Mahakud, one of the wealthiest legislators in Odisha with declared assets of over Rs 227 crore, said he was not surprised by the move. Elected as an Independent in 2014, he later joined the BJD and won the 2024 Assembly election.

He recently criticised the previous BJD government, alleging neglect of Keonjhar district during its 24-year rule, and publicly praised Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for development initiatives in the area.

The BJD currently has 50 MLAs in the 147-member Odisha Assembly. The BJP leads the House with 79 MLAs and the support of three Independents, while the Congress has 14 members and the CPI(M) one.

The suspensions come months ahead of elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha, due in April, in which the BJD is expected to secure at least one seat on its own strength. PTI CORR AAM NN